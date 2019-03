Drivers facing delays following A47 crash

Traffic is building on the A47 near Harford Bridge following an accident involving two cars. Photo: Google Archant

Drivers are facing delays after an accident on the A47 closed a section of the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident happened near Harford Bridge, between the A140 and A146, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (March 5).

The Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway has been blocked by the two vehicle crash and queues are building while police clear the scene.

Stay up to date with the roads with our live traffic map.