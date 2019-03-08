Drivers warned of A47 delays due to broken down lorry
PUBLISHED: 10:05 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 08 May 2019
Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A47 because of a broken down lorry.
Norfolk police said they were on scene after the vehicle broke down close to the B1113 junction to Keswick.
Norfolk police tweeted at just before 10am on Wednesday that drivers should expect delays while the lorry was moved.
