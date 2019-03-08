Drivers warned of A47 delays due to broken down lorry

Norfolk police have warned drivers to expect delays due to broken down lorry on the A47. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A47 because of a broken down lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police said they were on scene after the vehicle broke down close to the B1113 junction to Keswick.

Norfolk police tweeted at just before 10am on Wednesday that drivers should expect delays while the lorry was moved.