Delays on A47 after car breaks down at roundabout

Drivers on the A47 near King's Lynn can expect delays to their journeys after a vehicle broke down at a roundabout.

Broken Down Vehicle at the Pullover Roundabout on the A47. Please try to avoid the area if possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. #TEAM2 #PC908 #PC2020 pic.twitter.com/7bvNitpnyy — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 6, 2019

Traffic is forming a mile and a half long queues near Tilney High End and motorists will see up to ten minutes added to their normal journey time.

King's Lynn police tweeted at 6.03am, saying: "Broken down vehicle at the Pullover Roundabout on the A47.

"Please try to avoid the area if possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

