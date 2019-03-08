Search

Delays on A47 after car breaks down at roundabout

PUBLISHED: 07:44 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 09 September 2019

Drivers on the A47 near King’s Lynn can expect delays to their journeys after a vehicle broke down at a roundabout. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

Drivers on the A47 near King's Lynn can expect delays to their journeys after a vehicle broke down at a roundabout.

Traffic is forming a mile and a half long queues near Tilney High End and motorists will see up to ten minutes added to their normal journey time.

King's Lynn police tweeted at 6.03am, saying: "Broken down vehicle at the Pullover Roundabout on the A47.

"Please try to avoid the area if possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

