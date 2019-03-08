Slow moving traffic on A140 into Norwich causing delays

Slow moving traffic on the A140. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queues of traffic are forming on the A140 in the construction area of the road, causing up to 20 minutes of delays.

There is slow traffic on the A140 Ispwich Road both ways between Long Stratton and Newton Flotman this morning, around the construction area near Newton Flotman.

Motorists heading towards Norwich, between Wood Lance and Ipswich Road, are facing 17 minutes of delays with average speed of 10mph while the southbound road between Pound Lance and Malprit Lane is facing 14 minutes of delay with average speed of five mph.

