Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

PUBLISHED: 08:21 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 16 October 2019

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Drivers are facing major tailbacks on the A140 today (Wednesday, October 14).

There are reports of hour-long delays for drivers in the Long Stratton area, with queues all the way back to the Pulham roundabout.

One Twitter user blamed a set of temporary traffic lights in Long Stratton for the hold-ups.

You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

