Drivers facing hour long delays on A140
PUBLISHED: 08:21 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 16 October 2019
Drivers are facing major tailbacks on the A140 today (Wednesday, October 14).
There are reports of hour-long delays for drivers in the Long Stratton area, with queues all the way back to the Pulham roundabout.
One Twitter user blamed a set of temporary traffic lights in Long Stratton for the hold-ups.
