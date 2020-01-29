Delays on A11 and A47 due to broken-down cars

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture Google. Archant

Drivers were facing rush-hour delays on the A11 and A47 this morning (Wednesday, January 29), due to two broken-down cars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police said they received reports that a tyre had blown on a vehicle on the Norwich-bound carriageway of the A11 at just before 7am.

Emergency services were called to the scene, about a mile from the Wymondham slip road, as the incident caused long tailbacks and delays to traffic.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, traffic heading out of the city was heavily affected by another broken-down car on the A47.

A Mini came to a stop heading west towards Dereham at the busy junction with the A140 Ipswich Road.

Police were called at 8.21am as traffic queued back and caused disruption and delays back to the A47's junction with the A146 at Trowse.

The Mini was cleared from the road at around 9am, but the effects of the delays and congestion are still being felt.

- You can check our live traffic map here.