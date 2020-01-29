Search

Advanced search

Delays on A11 and A47 due to broken-down cars

PUBLISHED: 08:31 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 29 January 2020

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture Google.

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a broken down vehicle. Picture Google.

Archant

Drivers were facing rush-hour delays on the A11 and A47 this morning (Wednesday, January 29), due to two broken-down cars.

Norfolk police said they received reports that a tyre had blown on a vehicle on the Norwich-bound carriageway of the A11 at just before 7am.

Emergency services were called to the scene, about a mile from the Wymondham slip road, as the incident caused long tailbacks and delays to traffic.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, traffic heading out of the city was heavily affected by another broken-down car on the A47.

A Mini came to a stop heading west towards Dereham at the busy junction with the A140 Ipswich Road.

Police were called at 8.21am as traffic queued back and caused disruption and delays back to the A47's junction with the A146 at Trowse.

The Mini was cleared from the road at around 9am, but the effects of the delays and congestion are still being felt.

- You can check our live traffic map here.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

There are plenty of events to keep you busy this weekend in Norfolk Credit: L-R Twentieth Century Fox/IMDB, Jaz Instone-Brewer, Helen Murray

‘A major step change’: 200 arrests made in fight against organised crime

Checking insurance details of a driver who was stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How £870k to help rough sleepers in Norwich will be spent

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Banham big cats will go wild for your old ‘purrrfume’

Calvin Klein Obsession for Men is particular renowned for being popular with tigers. Picture: Banham Zoo
Drive 24