Delays for drivers on A11

Police have closed off one lane of the A11 near Thetford Picture: Kim Briscoe Archant

Drivers are experiencing delays on the A11 because of a broken down tractor.

Police have closed one of the south-bound lanes near the Sainsbury's roundabout on the outskirts of Thetford.

It is not clear how long the closure will remain in place.

