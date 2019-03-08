Drivers face delays on A11 and A149

Drivers faced delays on the A11 near Wymondham after what vwas believed to be a minor collision today Picture: Sumbitted Archant

Drivers faced delays on the A11 in Norfolk today.

The A11 was reduced to one lane after the incident Picture: Submitted The A11 was reduced to one lane after the incident Picture: Submitted

The road was reduced to a single lane on the northbound side near Wymondham this lunchtime.

Police closed one carriageway for recovery after what was believed to be a breakdown or minor accident.

Drivers using the busy road were delayed for around 15 minutes.

There were also problems on the A149 on the outskirts of King's Lynn this morning.

The road was closed for around an hour between the Hardwick and Jubilee roundabouts after a collision which happened at 10.30am.

Firefighters were called to help make a vehicle and the scene safe.