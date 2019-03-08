Search

Delays on A11 after lorry overturns

PUBLISHED: 07:20 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:43 18 October 2019

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Pic: Google Maps.

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

Drivers leaving Norfolk on the A11 are facing delays this morning (Friday, October 18), due to an overturned lorry.

The southbound A11 was reduced to one lane between Elveden and Barton Mills following the incident, which happened near the Barton Mills roundabout at just before 5.30am.

The driver of the vehicle was freed by firefighters, with crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds attending.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

