Delays likely warning with work under way on busy stretch of road

Cadent are carrying out works on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft with delays likely. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers could face delays as gas works are carried out in a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The work is under way on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft with the works scheduled to last until next week.

With Cadent carrying out the work between now until Tuesday, July 16, two-way traffic control signals are in operation.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states: "Work in progress outside number 122 in road. Trace, then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible."

Between July 17 and July 19 next week, BT will also be carrying out work further along on the B1531 Victoria Road and on the B1531 Waveney Drive, with two-way traffic control signals in operation.

The works will be carried out from the mini roundabout with Kirkley Run and Victoria Road to Waveney Drive.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.