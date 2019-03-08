Search

Diversion in place with 'delays likely' on busy road

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 July 2019

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted. Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out the work on Wednesday, July 31, on Caldecott Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

The work is set to take place on Caldecott Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft later this month.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work on Wednesday, July 31, a section of the road will be closed as traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that "access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times," as work to "replace broken SV cover in carriageway" is carried out along with associated works.

With traffic restrictions on Caldecott Road, a diversion route of 3.2km will be in operation throughout the works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

