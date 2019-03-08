Diversion in place with 'delays likely' on busy road

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted. Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out the work on Wednesday, July 31, on Caldecott Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Picture: Google Images Archant

The work is set to take place on Caldecott Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft later this month.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work on Wednesday, July 31, a section of the road will be closed as traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that "access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times," as work to "replace broken SV cover in carriageway" is carried out along with associated works.

With traffic restrictions on Caldecott Road, a diversion route of 3.2km will be in operation throughout the works.

