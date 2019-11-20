Search

Delays expected during three days of work

PUBLISHED: 09:14 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 20 November 2019

Essex And Suffolk Water are due to carry out the work on Beaconsfield Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft this week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect possible delays as work is carried out for three days.

It comes as Essex And Suffolk Water carries out work on Beaconsfield Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft this week.

Essex And Suffolk Water are due to carry out the work between Wednesday, November 20 and Friday, November 22.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is due to be carried out.

With the work set to take place on Beaconsfield Road, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation throughout the works.

It states that traffic restrictions will be in place on Beaconsfield Road as the work takes place outside 110 Beaconsfield Road in Lowestoft to "excavate carriageway and footway to lay service pipe to new developement" along with other associated works.

Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out similar work on Fir Lane in Lowestoft.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

