Delays expected after train break-down between Norwich and London

PUBLISHED: 09:06 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 01 March 2019

A broken down train is causing delays and cancellations between Norwich and London. Picture: Archant

A broken down train is causing delays and cancellations between Norwich and London. Picture: Archant

A broken down train is causing delays and cancellations between Norwich and London.

Delays are expected between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London Liverpool Street after a train fault bought commuters to a stand still this morning.

The 7.29 Greater Anglia train from Witham to Liverpool Street came to a stop at Harold Wood when the automated braking system was activated.

The faulty train is now clear of the line and trains behind are now able to move forward through the area.

An engineer is on scene to assist with the fault but delays of 45 minutes to an hour are expected with a normal service resuming at 11am.

