Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47
PUBLISHED: 07:29 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 12 November 2020
Archant
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on some of the county’s major roads today as an abnormal load is transported through Norfolk.
A yacht deck, which is 5.6m wide and 27m in length, will be moved from BM Composites in North Walsham to Southampton.
The journey is scheduled to begin at 9.30am on Thursday (November, 12).
In Norfolk, it will first travel on the B1145, A149, B1152 and A1064.
The abnormal load will then continue on the A47, A11 and A14 until reaches the Cambridgeshire border.
Norfolk Police have advised motorists to expect delays if travelling along any of these roads on Thursday.
