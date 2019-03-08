Search

Roadworks causing long diversions for drivers

PUBLISHED: 20:39 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 19 August 2019

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Drivers face over a week of delays and diversions while roadworks take place in one of Norfolk's biggest villages.

Dereham Road in Mattishall was closed on Monday for essential carriageway resurfacing with long diversions forming at the A47.

A council spokesman said: "We are replacing speed humps in the road; there are currently older style blocks in place which are in need of replacement.

"Two of these have already been replaced and this work will be carried out to replace the remaining seven.

"The road will be closed at the point where our teams are working but access will be maintained at all times."

The road will reopen Saturday August, 31.

