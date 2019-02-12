Road shut for three weeks for ‘essential gas works’

London Road, off the A145, and a section of Ashman’s Road will be closed from February 25 to March 15 for “essential gas works”. Picture: Suffolk Roadworks Archant

Delays are likely after a main road in Beccles is shut for more than two weeks to allow extensive gas works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Road, off the A145, and a section of Ashman’s Road will be shut from February 25 to March 15 for “essential gas works”.

Cadent are carrying out maintenance on the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

According to Suffolk Roadworks, “This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplied to local businesses and residents.”

A diversion has been be put in place while the works continue.

Motorists have been advised to travel on South Road, to Upper Grange Road and on to Ashman’s Road.

They have also asked motorists to head east on Peddlars Lane towards Alexandra to turn onto Blyburgate.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access London Road throughout the work.