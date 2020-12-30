Search

Commuters face more delays and disruption on Greater Anglia trains

PUBLISHED: 09:13 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 30 December 2019

There are more cancellations and disruptions on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Sonya Duncan

There are more cancellations and disruptions on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Commuters are facing more delays and disruption on Greater Anglia routes.

Planned engineering works in Colchester have had a knock-on effect for trains across the region today (Monday, December 30).

Services have been reduced or are operating on a Saturday timetable.

The routes affected are the London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which will run once an hour throughout the day.

And a reduced Saturday timetable will run on the Norwich to Cromer and the Norwich to Sheringham routes.

Elsewhere, signalling problems have caused the cancellations of two trains in the region: the 7:45am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and the 8.07am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich.

It comes as Campaign for Better Transport have proposed a radical rehaul of Britain's railways to put a stop to "nightmare journeys."

For travel updates click here

