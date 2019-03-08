Search

Advanced search

Train delays and cancellations as freight train breaks down on Norwich line

PUBLISHED: 11:57 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 09 September 2019

A broken down freight train on the line between Norwich and London is causing delays and disruption for rail passengers. Photo: Sonya Brown

A broken down freight train on the line between Norwich and London is causing delays and disruption for rail passengers. Photo: Sonya Brown

A broken down freight train on the line between Norwich and London is causing delays and disruption for rail passengers.

Rail provider Greater Anglia said the freight train had broken down between Ipswich and Needham Market, blocking the line towards Peterborough, Cambridge and Norwich.

Services running through the stations are facing possible cancellations, revisions and delays of up to 30 minutes, with disruption expected until this afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 11.28am, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Due to a broken down freight train between Ipswich and Needham Market the line towards Norwich is blocked.

You may also want to watch:

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 2pm."

They added: "Network Rail are en route to the site and we are currently sourcing a train to go and assist the broken down train.

"We are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

- For more information on specific train service alterations visit the Greater Anglia website.

Related articles

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was adamant I wasn’t going to pay it’ - Norfolk woman wins car parking dispute outside old hospital

Mia Arthur received a parking ticket after parking in front of the former Thetford Cottage Hospital. Picture: Mia Arthur

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Norfolk company puts Peppa Pig on the plate with shaped veggies

Peppa Pig peas and carrots have been launched by The Fun Food Family. Picture: AP East Anglia

New sports bar to open in Norwich

Bermuda Bob's will reopen as a sports bar in Timberhill. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists