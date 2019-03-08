Train delays and cancellations as freight train breaks down on Norwich line

A broken down freight train on the line between Norwich and London is causing delays and disruption for rail passengers. Photo: Sonya Brown

⚠ NEW: Due to a broken down freight train between Ipswich and #NeedhamMarket the line towards Norwich is blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 14:00. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 9, 2019

Rail provider Greater Anglia said the freight train had broken down between Ipswich and Needham Market, blocking the line towards Peterborough, Cambridge and Norwich.

Services running through the stations are facing possible cancellations, revisions and delays of up to 30 minutes, with disruption expected until this afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 11.28am, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Due to a broken down freight train between Ipswich and Needham Market the line towards Norwich is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 2pm."

They added: "Network Rail are en route to the site and we are currently sourcing a train to go and assist the broken down train.

"We are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

- For more information on specific train service alterations visit the Greater Anglia website.