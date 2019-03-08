Video

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on NDR roundabout

Dashcam footage has emerged of a near miss on the NDR as the driver of a Volkswagen Golf left a roundabout.

It was one of two incidents on the road near Norwich which was caught on the dashcam of Phil Mottershead earlier this year.

The first showed a van driver approaching a roundabout on the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, before swerving between lanes as they looked to find the correct exit.

A similar thing then happened at the next roundabout.

The driver of the Golf indicated to exit the roundabout but cut in front of the driver with the dashcam, nearly resulting in a collision.

