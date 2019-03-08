Video
Watch: Dash cam footage shows near-miss with piglet on the A47
PUBLISHED: 09:50 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 14 September 2019
Archant
A driver has shared dash cam footage of a near-miss with a piglet on the A47.
The A47 was briefly closed between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions on Friday after 60 piglets were spotted running around the road.
Norfolk police warned drivers at 11.40am, but had recovered the small animals by midday.
One of those caught up with the incident was Jack Brown, who shared this footage of a near-miss with one of the escaped piglets.
He said it was a "scary moment", but that he had been able to avoid the animal.
