Date set for long anticipated cycle path

PUBLISHED: 13:39 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 21 December 2018

End of the cycle lane which goes part of the way from Wymondham towards Hethersett Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Kate Scotter

End of the cycle lane which goes part of the way from Wymondham towards Hethersett Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Kate Scotter

Work is set to begin on the next phase of a long anticipated cycle path connecting two growing towns.

The fourth stage of the 3.3km route between Wymondham and Hethersett will begin on Monday, January 7, widening the pedestrian pathway between David James Cars, Ketts Oak, Hethersett and the junction of New Road.

The project is predicted to be completed in its entirety in March 2019 and temporary traffic lights will be in place on the B1172 for the duration.

The new section will link in with existing cycle paths to create a 7km route Tuttles Lane, Wymondham, to the Thickthorn roundabout just outside Norwich.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “Wymondham and Hethersett are both due to see significant development over the coming years. The facility will provide a high quality cycle and pedestrian link between new residential areas and Norwich city centre.”

