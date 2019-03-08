Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of coast road closures

PUBLISHED: 09:20 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 September 2019

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Part of the busy A149 coast road is set to be closed for safety improvements.

A new crossing is being built on the Cromer Road, at Hunstanton,

You may also want to watch:

to access a new housing development.

Norfolk County Council said the work will start on Monday, September 23, when the road will be closed near the junction with Clarence Road for two days.

The road will also be closed from 7am - 7pm over the weekend of October 19 - 20 and from 9am - 5pm until Sunday, October 27.

Between the closures, there will be lane closures and traffic lights. The works include pedestrian and cycle safety improvements which include a crossing, realignment of the existing path, construction of a small section of pedestrian and cycle path which will tie in to the developer's works, street lighting amendments, the extension to the 30mph limit and carriageway resurfacing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Firefighters tackle blazes at home and charity shop in same street

Police outside the Break charity shop on Cromer Road. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Church reverses decision after rejecting family’s wishes to have ‘dad and grandad’ written on headstone

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists