Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 15 February 2019

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry.

Police were called to the crash at just after 12.05pm today.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

The road is shut in both directions between the Bowthorpe roundabout and Longwater Lane.

Norfolk police urged drivers to avoid the area.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

