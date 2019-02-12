Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry.

Police were called to the crash at just after 12.05pm today.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

The road is shut in both directions between the Bowthorpe roundabout and Longwater Lane.

Norfolk police urged drivers to avoid the area.

