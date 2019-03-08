Search

A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 11:19 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 29 September 2019

The A47 at Dereham. The road has been closed in both directions while police are dealing with a crash. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Motorists are facing long delays following a crash near Dereham which has closed part of the A47.

Highways England said the road was closed in both directions between Longwater, west of Norwich, and the B1146 at Dereham, and police have put diversions in place.

The EDP's live traffic map also indicates long delays on the A47 west of Dereham, and road around the mid-Norfolk town are reported to be gridlocked.

The crash, believed to have involved a single vehicle between Tavern Lane and Draytonhall Lane, was reported around 7.30am on Sunday (September 29).

A spokesman from Highways England said: "The A47 in Dereham is currently closed in both directions between the B1146 and the A1075 Longwater interchange.

"Norfolk police are responding to a serious collision and the closure is required to allow them to work at the scene. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the closure is expected to remain in place well into the morning."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

