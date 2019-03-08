Drivers urged to avoid A146 after crash
PUBLISHED: 19:18 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 19 July 2019
Drivers have been urged to avoid the A146 in Norfolk after emergency services were called to a crash.
Police were called to the road at Chedgrave at just before 5.30pm on Friday (July 19).
Units from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and South Norfolk police went to the crash.
Police tweeted: "Recovery is on the way, but there are delays in the area owing to the build up of traffic. Please find alternative routes where possible."
