A10 reopens following crash involving car and motorcycle
PUBLISHED: 15:31 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 25 October 2019
Google Maps
The A10 has reopened following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Setchey at 1:30pm today to the junction between Setch Road and Garage Lane.
The Air Ambulance was also called.
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however they are not thought to be life threatening.
The road was reopened at 2:45pm.
