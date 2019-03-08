A10 reopens following crash involving car and motorcycle

The A10 has reopened following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Setchey at 1:30pm today to the junction between Setch Road and Garage Lane.

The Air Ambulance was also called.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however they are not thought to be life threatening.

The road was reopened at 2:45pm.