Cows on track delays train

A train between Great Yarmouth and Norwich has been delayed due to cows on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Cows on a track have disrupted a train service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said the 7.17pm train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich service is running 26 minutes late due to cows obstructing the track.

You may also want to watch:

The train was delayed at Great Yarmouth and is now scheduled to arrive in Norwich at 8.16pm.

Meanwhile, two other Greater Anglia services have been delayed due to faults with the signalling system.

It has affected the 7.40pm train from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.05pm train from Norwich to Lowestoft.