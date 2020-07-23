Search

Advanced search

Cows on track delays train

PUBLISHED: 20:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 23 July 2020

A train between Great Yarmouth and Norwich has been delayed due to cows on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

A train between Great Yarmouth and Norwich has been delayed due to cows on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Cows on a track have disrupted a train service.

Greater Anglia said the 7.17pm train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich service is running 26 minutes late due to cows obstructing the track.

You may also want to watch:

The train was delayed at Great Yarmouth and is now scheduled to arrive in Norwich at 8.16pm.

Meanwhile, two other Greater Anglia services have been delayed due to faults with the signalling system.

It has affected the 7.40pm train from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.05pm train from Norwich to Lowestoft.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as man dies in Norfolk village

Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, police and an air ambulance were in Ormesby St Margaret yesterday as they responded to a medical emergency. Photo:

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Cows on track delays train

A train between Great Yarmouth and Norwich has been delayed due to cows on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown