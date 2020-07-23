Cows on track delays train
PUBLISHED: 20:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 23 July 2020
Archant
Cows on a track have disrupted a train service.
Greater Anglia said the 7.17pm train from Great Yarmouth to Norwich service is running 26 minutes late due to cows obstructing the track.
You may also want to watch:
The train was delayed at Great Yarmouth and is now scheduled to arrive in Norwich at 8.16pm.
Meanwhile, two other Greater Anglia services have been delayed due to faults with the signalling system.
It has affected the 7.40pm train from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.05pm train from Norwich to Lowestoft.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.