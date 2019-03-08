People power prompts a rethink on speed limit of 'dangerous' road

Norfolk County Council has responsed to fears over the speed limit on Norwich Road near Salhouse. Picture: Google Maps Archant

mPeople power has prompted a rethink on the speed limit of a treacherous Norfolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has confirmed a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Norwich Road to 40mph. Picture: Google Maps The council has confirmed a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Norwich Road to 40mph. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk County Council has confirmed a proposal to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the Norwich Road B1140 near Salhouse to 40mph from 50mph after people living nearby raised serious concerns that it was dangerous.

A petition submitted to the council in January, which received 60 signatures, highlighted the risk of accidents and the danger to schoolchildren and homeowners.

The petition said: "There is a danger to householders as they leave their driveways as many vehicles exceed the 50mph speed limit. This danger is even more severe for a number of properties situated on the blind bend at the Station Road junction. These householders already take a high risk every time they leave their driveways. This danger is now heightened as a result of the increased volume and speed of traffic.

"In addition there is a danger to children who cross this road and walk along the narrow footpath on this busy road to catch the bus to Broadland High School."

You may also want to watch:

The petition claimed several accidents had already happened on the road.

Also outlined were fears over HGV vehicles, which the petition claimed contributed to heavy traffic, and proposed a vehicle weight limit of 7.5 tonnes.

Now the council has revealed it conducted a traffic monitoring survey earlier this year following complaints and other concerns expressed by the parish council and local stakeholders.

It confirmed a proposal to reduce the speed limit by autumn next year, subject to consultation with statutory consultees, but did not detail any plans regarding HGV vehicles.

Norwich Road starts from the Salhouse Road at New Rackheath and ends when it becomes Low Road on the outskirts of Salhouse.

Have you been affected by traffic on Norwich Road? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk