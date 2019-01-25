Search

Diversions in place as roadworks will see junction closed

25 January, 2019 - 14:30
The work will see the junction at West End and Longwater Lane closed for most of the day on Saturday, January 26. Photo: Google

Archant

Resurfacing work costing £24,000 will see a junction in Costessey closed to traffic on Saturday.

The work is set to see the junction at West End and Longwater Lane closed for most of the day.

Norfolk County Council said the work is expected to take one day to complete, but that could change depending on weather conditions.

While the work gets underway, the junction will be closed to all through traffic.

Diversions will be in place for West End and Longwater Lane between 7.30am and 7pm on the day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times. Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is underway.

A county council spokesman said: “The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.”

