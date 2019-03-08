Search

Advanced search

Traffic to be diverted as road closure is 'likely' to cause delays

PUBLISHED: 09:59 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 26 June 2019

Essex and Suffolk Water is due to carry out work on the B1385 Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11. Picture: Google Images

Essex and Suffolk Water is due to carry out work on the B1385 Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as part of a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as work is set to take place on the B1385 Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft next month.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11 traffic restrictions will be in place as a section of the road is closed and a diversion route is in operation.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

While the works are due to be carried out on the busy stretch of road, access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

The Suffolk Roadworks map also states that work to "excavate carriageway and grass verge to lay new service pipes to development" is being carried out along with other associated works.

A diversion route of about 6.5km will be put in place for motorists during the road closure.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Royal VIP to visit this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Royal guest at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Who should provide competition for Pukki and Drmic at City?

Jordan Rhodes' potential return to Norwich City could be in doubt following the signing of Josip Drmic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Bigger and better than ever’ - Organisers reveal new features ahead of the 2019 Dereham Blues Festival

Andy Fairweather Low performing at the 2017 Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Doreen Aitken.

Jack does the Kingfisher club proud with his Great Britain appearance

Jack Blencowe, left, in action Picture: Kingfisher ABC

Council chiefs in dark over deal which could have saved thousands

Chris Hill, centre, Broadland Council's head of economic development, with Kevin Heaton, right, director of Tilia Properties, and Shaun Catterall, Tilia contracts manager, at the Cube, the eco friendly building recently completed by Tilia Properties as Broadland District Council's new Eco and Business Training Centre at Rackheath. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists