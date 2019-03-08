Traffic to be diverted as road closure is 'likely' to cause delays

Essex and Suffolk Water is due to carry out work on the B1385 Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as part of a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted.

It comes as work is set to take place on the B1385 Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft next month.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11 traffic restrictions will be in place as a section of the road is closed and a diversion route is in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

While the works are due to be carried out on the busy stretch of road, access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

The Suffolk Roadworks map also states that work to "excavate carriageway and grass verge to lay new service pipes to development" is being carried out along with other associated works.

A diversion route of about 6.5km will be put in place for motorists during the road closure.

