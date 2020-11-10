Search

Busy road to be closed with traffic diverted

PUBLISHED: 13:45 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 10 November 2020

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out work on Corton Long Lane in Lowestoft with the road closed from November 17 to November 19. Picture: Google Images

A busy road is set to be temporarily closed to allow urgent repairs to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as Corton Long Lane in north Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted.

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the works on Corton Long Lane with the road closed from November 17 to November 19.

With Corton Long Lane temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work is taking place “from adjacent to 110” Corton Long Lane to “dig out defect in carriageway” among associated works.

It adds that access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

A diversion route of 6.4km will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

