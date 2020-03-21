Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:37 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 21 March 2020

On a Friday night, Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road is usually a hubbub of activity.

But coronavirus, as with most other areas of life, is starting to make its mark.

After the government told all bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms and theatres to close on Friday night in a bid to halt the spread of the outbreak, the street fell quiet, with just a handful of people out and about and many of its venues closed.

On Facebook, club Popworld said it was closed “until further notice” after the announcement, thanking its customers for their support.

And bar Loft also said: “As you’re probably already aware, due to the current situation we will be temporally closed until further notice.

“We’ll keep you updated as to when we will reopen and will look forward to seeing you all again when we do.”

Prince of Wales Road is the city’s clubland and busiest nightlife area.

• For more coronavirus information and updates, please click here.

