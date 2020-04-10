Search

Advanced search

Two major bus operators to accept tickets on each other’s services amid pandemic

10 April, 2020 - 06:30
Bus services are being changed in line with the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Edward Starr

Bus services are being changed in line with the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

Two of the county’s major bus operators will accept tickets from each other’s services to help key workers and those making essential journeys.

Konectbus and First Eastern Counties will accept tickets on each other's services during the coronavirus pandemic, as competition law restictions have been eased. Photo: Ian BurtKonectbus and First Eastern Counties will accept tickets on each other's services during the coronavirus pandemic, as competition law restictions have been eased. Photo: Ian Burt

First Eastern Counties and Konectbus say they will introduce the changes from Sunday, April 12.

They say it is part of their commitment to continuing services as far as possible, albeit on a reduced level, for those who make essential journeys, such as NHS workers.

Emergency timetables are in place throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but passengers who have a valid return, day, week or longer season ticket issued by either operator will be able to use it on all buses over any sections of route that the operators have in common.

The arrangement comes off the back of a temporary relaxation of the laws governing competition on commercial bus services and will stop when the emergency timetables come to an end.

You may also want to watch:

The operators said passengers will be provided with as much advance notice as possible of that happening.

MORE: In full - Changes to Norwich First bus services in light of coronavirus pandemic



Steve Wickers, managing director of First Eastern Counties, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with Konectbus whilst we work through this challenging time brought on by the coronavirus, and offer improved facilities for key workers and those making essential journeys.

“However, in line with government guidance we would ask that all passengers consider seriously if the journey they intend making is essential. If it is, please observe social distancing guidance when standing at bus stops, boarding and alighting and when seated, allowing two metres (six feet) between yourself and other passengers.”

Bus operators have been forced to reduce their services over the last few weeks, after footfall fell dramatically as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers can find further details and copies of timetables for both services at the First Eastern Counties website www.firstgroup.com/easterncounties and Konectbus website www.konectbus.co.uk

• For updates on coronavirus where you are, join our Facebook group Norfolk Coronavirus Updates.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Coronavirus: A dozen new deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We will be patrolling’ - Drivers warned not to speed despite some courses being cancelled

Police will continue patrolling the roads during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘People could be putting themselves at risk’ - Norfolk woman calls for clarity over coronavirus shielding

Ray and Tina Cleveland, from Gorleson, have laucnhed a petition for more claification over shielding. Picture: Tina Cleveland
Drive 24