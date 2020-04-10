Two major bus operators to accept tickets on each other’s services amid pandemic

Two of the county’s major bus operators will accept tickets from each other’s services to help key workers and those making essential journeys.

Konectbus and First Eastern Counties will accept tickets on each other's services during the coronavirus pandemic, as competition law restictions have been eased. Photo: Ian Burt Konectbus and First Eastern Counties will accept tickets on each other's services during the coronavirus pandemic, as competition law restictions have been eased. Photo: Ian Burt

First Eastern Counties and Konectbus say they will introduce the changes from Sunday, April 12.

They say it is part of their commitment to continuing services as far as possible, albeit on a reduced level, for those who make essential journeys, such as NHS workers.

Emergency timetables are in place throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but passengers who have a valid return, day, week or longer season ticket issued by either operator will be able to use it on all buses over any sections of route that the operators have in common.

The arrangement comes off the back of a temporary relaxation of the laws governing competition on commercial bus services and will stop when the emergency timetables come to an end.

The operators said passengers will be provided with as much advance notice as possible of that happening.

Steve Wickers, managing director of First Eastern Counties, said: “We are pleased to be able to work with Konectbus whilst we work through this challenging time brought on by the coronavirus, and offer improved facilities for key workers and those making essential journeys.

“However, in line with government guidance we would ask that all passengers consider seriously if the journey they intend making is essential. If it is, please observe social distancing guidance when standing at bus stops, boarding and alighting and when seated, allowing two metres (six feet) between yourself and other passengers.”

Bus operators have been forced to reduce their services over the last few weeks, after footfall fell dramatically as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers can find further details and copies of timetables for both services at the First Eastern Counties website www.firstgroup.com/easterncounties and Konectbus website www.konectbus.co.uk

