Opportunity to have your say on proposed Norwich Western Link route options

PUBLISHED: 15:39 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:40 11 December 2018

A consultation is being held this Friday in Fakenham on the potential Norwich Western Link routes. Picture: Norfolk County Council

A consultation is being held this Friday in Fakenham on the potential Norwich Western Link routes. Picture: Norfolk County Council

A consultation is being held this Friday to give people who live in and around Fakenham the opportunity to find out more in person about plans to connect the A47 to the western end of the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway.

In early November, Norfolk County Council published four potential route options for a Norwich Western Link to connect Broadland Northway to the A47 in an effort to tackle the transport problems that exist to the west of Norwich including slow journey times, rat running and roads not being suitable for the volume and type of traffic.

The council will hold a staffed consultation event which will take place at the Salvation Army Church on Oak Street, Fakenham between 2pm and 8pm, with people being able to drop in at any point between these times to view details about the four options and ask any questions they have.

Further events are also planned for January, including one at Dereham Memorial Hall on Tuesday 15 January also between 2 and 8pm.

For more information on these events and to view information and respond to the consultation online, visit the council’s website.

