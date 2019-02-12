Commuters face delays after train breaks down in Stowmarket

Greater Anglia trains are delayed. PHOTO: Neil Perry Archant

Commuters are facing delays on the track as services are cancelled between London and Norwich due to a broken down train.

The 4pm train from Norwich to London has broken down at Stowmarket causing delays in both directions.

Greater Anglia have put out announcements on Twitter.

It posted: “The 16:00 from Norwich to Liverpool Street has broken down at #Stowmarket and has terminated there.

“As a result all trains calling at Stowmarket will use platform 2 the Nowich, Bury St Edmunds platform in both directions.

“The following trains are cancelled as a result -the 18:30 and 20:00 from Liverpool Street to Norwich.

“The 17:30 from Norwich to Liverpool Street.”