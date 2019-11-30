Crash between coach and car on NDR roundabout
PUBLISHED: 13:51 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 30 November 2019
Motorists using the Northern Distributor Road have been warned to expect delays after a crash between a coach and a car this afternoon.
Police were called at around 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon following a crash on the Wroxham Road roundabout of the £205m road near Sprowston involving a coach and a grey Fiat.
While police say that no injuries were suffered as a result of the crash, the incident is expected to cause severe delays to traffic, with it happening in the middle of the roundabout's three lanes.
Officers are currently on their way to the scene.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The road is blocked on the middle lane which is awkward.
"As the incident involved a coach we may need to close the roundabout, so we would advise motorists to avoid the area and expect delays."
The crash happen on the eastbound carriageway of the road, with a period of heavy traffic flow in the area afterwards. However, this has now cleared.
For traffic updates visit the our live traffic map.