The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:05 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 10 December 2018
Archant
Drivers heading into Norwich faced very long delays this morning, with 16 cones around a bus lay-by contributing to the hold-ups.
Drivers faced hour-long delays on the A146 into Norwich (Picture: Google)
There were delays in Bracondale, where a bus lay-by was coned off and one of the lanes heading into the city was closed off, forcing traffic into a single lane.
And that had a knock-on effect on to the A146, where traffic heading towards the city was stuck in long queues. And drivers reported that, despite the 16 cones, no work appeared to be being done in the lay-by.
