City centre road closure causes commuter chaos

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty ajfletch

Some Konectbus services have been disrupted after emergency water works closed a road in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water. Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Edward Street near Anglia Square is currently shut for emergency water works after a customer reported a leak.

Anglian Water workers were called to attend at 3.04pm to investigate a mains issue.

Konect is unable to serve the Anglia Square area, inbound to Norwich’s city centre.

Services disrupted include the 501, 502, 50 and 50A buses as well as some other central Norwich routes.

A tweet from the bus company said the “nearest stop will be Tombland, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Due to the disruption at Anglia Square there are delays being experienced. Our drivers will be with you as soon as possible.”

Edward Street is due to be reopened later today.

More information as it comes.