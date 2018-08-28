City centre road closure causes commuter chaos
PUBLISHED: 17:01 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 28 December 2018
ajfletch
Some Konectbus services have been disrupted after emergency water works closed a road in Norwich.
Edward Street near Anglia Square is currently shut for emergency water works after a customer reported a leak.
Anglian Water workers were called to attend at 3.04pm to investigate a mains issue.
Konect is unable to serve the Anglia Square area, inbound to Norwich’s city centre.
Services disrupted include the 501, 502, 50 and 50A buses as well as some other central Norwich routes.
A tweet from the bus company said the “nearest stop will be Tombland, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“Due to the disruption at Anglia Square there are delays being experienced. Our drivers will be with you as soon as possible.”
Edward Street is due to be reopened later today.
More information as it comes.