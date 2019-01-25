Road closure on A149 in Cromer for resurfacing

Church Street in Cromer will be closed for one day for resurfacing works. Picture: David Bale Archant

Roadworks on Church Street, Cromer will now take place on Sunday, February 3 rather than the previous Sunday.

To minimise disruption the carriageway resurfacing work will be carried out on a Sunday and should take one day to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

The site will extend from the junction with St Margarets Road to Mount Street

During the resurfacing works Church Street will be closed to all through traffic. A fully signed official diversion route via A149 Crossdale Street, A140 Roughton, B1436 Felbrigg and A148 Cromer local diversion route will be in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times. Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is underway. The work, which will cost £35,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.