More closures for Carrow Road bridge

A Norwich bridge will have to be closed again at the weekend, after urgent repairs were not completed as quickly as had been hoped.

But football fans have been assured that Carrow Bridge will not be shut immediately before and after Norwich City's Saturday home fixture against Premier League champions Manchester City.

About £30,000 is being spent to fix the bridge, after a routine inspection by Norfolk County Council identified a number of defects in the timber decking road surface which needed to be urgently repaired.

Work - the third time the lifting bridge has needed repairing in little more than a year - began on Friday evening and continued through the weekend.

Council bosses had hoped there would be no need for further closures if the work was completed over the weekend, but workers were not able to get all of the repairs done.

It means that the work will continue this weekend, weather permitting.

Carrow Bridge and Carrow Road will be closed to all vehicles on Friday and Saturday night while the work is carried out and for a period once the repairs are done.

That is so the surface can dry and set before vehicles are allowed back on the road, with diversion routes in place.

The bridge will, however, remain open at all times to pedestrians.

And the council is delaying the start of work until 10pm on Saturday night, to make sure there is no disruption to football traffic, with the Canaries playing at Carrow Road at 5.30pm.

The bridge and road will be shut from 7pm on Friday (September 13) until 6am on Saturday (September 14).

It will then close again at 10pm on Saturday until 8am on Sunday (September 15).

The council thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.