Busy Norwich bridge to close overnight

Carrow Bridge in Norwich Picture: Ian Clarke Archant

A busy road in Norwich will be closed over the weekend.

Carrow Bridge Road will be shut while "urgent repairs" take place - costing about £30,000.

Football fans have been assured that Carrow Bridge will not be shut immediately before and after Norwich City's Saturday home fixture against Premier League champions Manchester City.

It will also remain open to pedestrians at all times.

A public notice warning of overnight closures to Carrow Bridge. Picture: Ian Clarke A public notice warning of overnight closures to Carrow Bridge. Picture: Ian Clarke

As a result, the road will close today, Saturday, 14 September, at 10pm and reopen on at 8am on Sunday, 15 September.

Last weekend during a routine inspection, Norfolk County Council found a number of defects in the timber decking road surface which needed to be urgently repaired.

It is the third time in little more than a year that the lifting bridge has needed repairs.

The council thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.