‘Delays likely’ as busy road is closed for resurfacing works

Carlton Road in Lowestoft has been closed due to resurfacing works. Pictures: Mark Boggis Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely this week as roadworks get under way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlton Road in Lowestoft has been closed due to resurfacing works. Pictures: Mark Boggis Carlton Road in Lowestoft has been closed due to resurfacing works. Pictures: Mark Boggis

A busy road in Lowestoft has been closed as carriageway resurfacing works run between Monday, February 18 and Friday, February 22.

The closure along the entire stretch of Carlton Road in Lowestoft will see the carriageway resurfacing works being carried out between 9am and 4pm each day. Access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

With Suffolk County Council’s highways team carrying out the works, a diversion route has been in put in place for motorists.

The 3.1-mile (5.1km) diversion route sees traffic head south on Blackheath Road towards Kirkley Gardens, before turning left onto The Avenue.

Motorists should then turn left once more onto London Road South, before turning right onto Parade Road North.

Traffic should then continue to follow the B1532 road before turning right onto London Road South.