Caravan stuck on busy Norfolk road is causing traffic delays
PUBLISHED: 13:43 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 22 February 2019
Google street view.
A caravan is stuck on a busy west Norfolk road causing traffic problems.
It became stuck on the A149 between Holme and Thornham and Lynxbus says it is affecting their scheduled services.
The 1228 service that runs from Hunstanton to Wells is currently running 30 minutes late due to the traffic build up.
Lynxbus said: “Due to a static caravan being stuck between Holme and Thornham, the 1228 from Hunstanton to Wells is running approx 15 to 20 minutes late at the moment but we will update you when it can get past.”