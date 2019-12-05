Two injured after car overturns on A47

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google Archant

The A47 has been closed after a car overturned, injuring two people.

Police were called to the incident at West Bilney near the A47 junction with Flux Crossroad, at around 12.45pm.

The road has been closed from the A47 junction with Flux Crossroad on the King's Lynn side and the junction with Gayton and the B1153 on the Swaffham.

A blue Ford Fiesta, travelling towards King's Lynn, rolled over into trees near the Flux insurance company's offices.

Two people were hurt but their injuries are not now believed to be life-threatening.

Norfolk fire service said one appliance attended a vehicle which was leaking fuel.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area as the road could be closed for some time.

