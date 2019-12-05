Search

Advanced search

Two injured after car overturns on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:10 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 05 December 2019

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google

Archant

The A47 has been closed after a car overturned, injuring two people.

Police were called to the incident at West Bilney near the A47 junction with Flux Crossroad, at around 12.45pm.

The road has been closed from the A47 junction with Flux Crossroad on the King's Lynn side and the junction with Gayton and the B1153 on the Swaffham.

A blue Ford Fiesta, travelling towards King's Lynn, rolled over into trees near the Flux insurance company's offices.

Two people were hurt but their injuries are not now believed to be life-threatening.

Norfolk fire service said one appliance attended a vehicle which was leaking fuel.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area as the road could be closed for some time.

- You can keep up to date with the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

‘It was like a scene from a film’: Neighbours ‘shock’ as police officers are injured

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street in Lowestoft after two police officers were injured in an early morning raid. Pictures: Mick Howes

Pensioner’s purse stolen after thieves surrounded her trolley

A woman has had her purse stolen in Downham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists