Motoring back through the years - More memories of the cars we loved

Christine Robinson's photo of her dad David Lowe's Austin Sheerline in the 1960s. Picture: CHRISTINE ROBINSON Christine Robinson

Following our previous selection of memories of family cars from years gone by, more people from around the area have been sharing their reminiscences.

Andrew Dear sent in this photo of his mum in their 1936 Austin 10 van. Picture: ANDREW DEAR Andrew Dear sent in this photo of his mum in their 1936 Austin 10 van. Picture: ANDREW DEAR

Mark Fairfax-Harwood from the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group wrote: “My father, Richard, had a lot of cars he bought and raced or just drove around in.

Ipswich Remembers member Jane Spalding Spinks's photo of her dad with his car in the late 1950s. Picture: JANE SPALDING SPINKS Ipswich Remembers member Jane Spalding Spinks's photo of her dad with his car in the late 1950s. Picture: JANE SPALDING SPINKS

“But there were a few that he bought with the idea of repairing them, or had used the engine in a boat and never got rid of the rest, as someone might have an engine and no car.

Peter Antcliffe's photo of his family's 1954 Beetle on Nacton Shores near Ipswich. Picture: PETER ANTCLIFFE Peter Antcliffe's photo of his family's 1954 Beetle on Nacton Shores near Ipswich. Picture: PETER ANTCLIFFE

“We had a 4.5 litre blower Bentley with a rod out the side of the block which he bought and tried to find a new crank, rods, and block for. He sold it to an American serviceman in the end, in about 1970, for very little in comparison to today’s value.”

Trevor Ottaway sitting in his dad's 1934 Rover 14. Picture: TREVOR OTTAWAY Trevor Ottaway sitting in his dad's 1934 Rover 14. Picture: TREVOR OTTAWAY

Norfolk Remembers member Mike Smith said: “My grandfather, Harry Smith, was chauffeur to Mr Colman (of Colman’s mustard fame) and kept the car a black Humber Super Sceptre (I think) in a garage on Nelson Street. This would have been in the 60s. We were sometimes allowed to go for a drive in it on a Sunday afternoon.

David Marshall's mother with his family's old 100E Ford Anglia at Cromer in the mid 60s Picture: DAVID MARSHALL David Marshall's mother with his family's old 100E Ford Anglia at Cromer in the mid 60s Picture: DAVID MARSHALL

Another Ipswich Remembers group member, Andrew Dear, shared a photo of his mum in a 1936 Austin 10 van, which he said would have been taken in about 1956. He wrote: “She was a hairdresser. She had a small hairdressing business in St. Helens Street called “Suzanne’s”.

Ron Sheldon shared this photo of his dad's Mark 1 Consul, taken in about 1962. Picture: RON SHELDON Ron Sheldon shared this photo of his dad's Mark 1 Consul, taken in about 1962. Picture: RON SHELDON

Jackie Potkins wrote about her dad’s car from the late 1950s: “I have no idea of the make or model, but do remember it had a running board and the turning indicator popped out, technical genius in my book. I remember the distinctive smell of wood and leather, a very emotive smell to this day. Slightly spoiled when the neighbours cat decided to have her litter in the car, which kept the car off the road as it was deemed murder to move mum and her litter.”

Ron Sheldon's dad bought this Ford Y Type 1934 in the 50s for £20. Picture: RON SHELDON Ron Sheldon's dad bought this Ford Y Type 1934 in the 50s for £20. Picture: RON SHELDON

Peter Antcliffe, another member of the Ipswich Remembers group, shared a photo of his family’s 1954 Beetle on Nacton Shores.

Ron Sheldon's dad bought this Rover 105E for £40 in 1971. Picture: RON SHELDON Ron Sheldon's dad bought this Rover 105E for £40 in 1971. Picture: RON SHELDON

Carolyn Pettman wrote: “My dad had a Mayflower and a Zephyr 4 and Austin with side indicators, which had to be thumped to flick up to work.”

Trevor Ottaway of Norwich Remembers shared a photo of himself as a child in his dad’s 1934 Rover 14, taken in about 1954. He wrote: “We also had a Rover 12 before that, and after 1935 Morris 10. The first car I drove was a 1947 Morris 8 series E, which started by swinging it with a starting handle at the front. It had semaphore indicators. You had to bang the sides for them to go out.

“There were windscreen wipers you had to work by hand and natural air conditioning from under the floorboards. I also had a 1956 Standard 10, where you had to enter the boot from behind the back seats.”

Tanya Tooke said: “My mum had a Wolseley Hornet in the 70s and my dad had a VW Variant. We went miles in that car, five kids, two adults, no seat belts, plastic seats which your legs stuck to in the summer. It was an estate car, so two kids in the back, three in the middle and Mum and Dad in the front.”

And Jill Evans said: “My Dad had a red/cream Hillman Minx - new in 1959, I think. Always wondered if it’s still going as a classic!”

Twitter user David Marshall remembered his parents’ old Ford Anglia and sent in a photo of his mother beside the car on a trip to Cromer in the 1960s.

And Peter Healey recalled: “My dad’s favourite car in late 60s was his Triumph Toledo. He was a driving instructor and so many Ipswich people learnt to drive in it, and pass their test in it!”

Christine Robinson recalled that her dad David Lowe, the longest-serving manager of the Ipswich Regent, had some great vehicles. She wrote: ”My dad had a few lovely old cars in his time! In the 60s he had an Austin Sheerline, then a Bentley and after that a Mk 10 Jaguar!”

Ian Johnson remembered: “We had a Morris eight. It was my job to start it up with the old crank handle. That thing could send you into orbit if you were not careful.”

And Joy Mullen said: “We had a Humber Super Snipe. There were seven of us! No seatbelts, but we were so crushed in it didn’t matter!”