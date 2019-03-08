Road closed after car flips following collision

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:28 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 29 October 2019

The scene of the road traffic collision on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The scene of the road traffic collision on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A road has been closed following a two vehicle collision near to a high school.

Emergecny services at the scene of the collision on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesEmergecny services at the scene of the collision on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Emergency services were alerted at 12.25pm on Tuesday, October 29 following reports of a collision on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

Police, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service, firefighters from North Lowestoft fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station are currently at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved is on "its side" following the crash and the emergency services are working to free one person at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 12.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, outside of the Ormiston Denes Academy.

"Two vehicles are involved, with one car reported to be on its side.

"The road has been closed in both directions."

Traffic heading from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth is being diverted through the Gunton estate.

An eyewitness said: "An air ambulance has landed at the school playing field and there is a car on its side in the road, near to a roadsweeper vehicle on the footpath.

"Three fire crews are at the scene and they are working to free a casualty from the car."

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Check back on this website for updates

