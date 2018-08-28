Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister
PUBLISHED: 09:28 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 02 December 2018
Archant
Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Caister bypass at 8.36pm.
It said the crews made the scene and the vehicle safe.
No persons were trapped.
