Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Caister bypass at 8.36pm.

It said the crews made the scene and the vehicle safe.

No persons were trapped.