Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

PUBLISHED: 09:28 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 02 December 2018

Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Caister bypass at 8.36pm.

It said the crews made the scene and the vehicle safe.

No persons were trapped.

