Trains cancelled between Great Yarmouth and Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:45 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 06 March 2019
Rail passengers can expect disruption between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
A train fault has meant the 7.30am and 8.46am Greater Anglia services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich have been cancelled while the 8.09 service from Norwich to Yarmouth has also been cancelled.
For information on how our trains are running and travel advice, people are advised to follow Greater Anglia @greateranglia
To check the status of a journey people can visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia
