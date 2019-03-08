Search

Advanced search

'Delays likely' warning with work under way on busy road

PUBLISHED: 09:35 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 14 October 2019

Work is taking place on the A1117 at Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft on Monday, October 14. Picture: Google Images

Work is taking place on the A1117 at Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft on Monday, October 14. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as the work takes place today (Monday, October 14) on the A1117 at Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the works between 8.30am and 11.39pm on Monday, October 14, traffic control stop/go boards are in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is being carried out on the "crossing refuge at the approach to the Ashburnham Way roundabout" as work is conducted to "replace damage bollard".

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Tree blocks village road

The fallen down tree on The Street in Caston. Picture: Ellena Lond-Caulk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Tree blocks village road

The fallen down tree on The Street in Caston. Picture: Ellena Lond-Caulk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs, Chelsea, Celtic and Canaries among clubs battling for Northern Irish prodigy

Norwich City have been linked with Linfield prospect Charlie Allen Picture: Archant

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists