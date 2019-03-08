'Delays likely' warning with work under way on busy road

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as the work takes place today (Monday, October 14) on the A1117 at Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the works between 8.30am and 11.39pm on Monday, October 14, traffic control stop/go boards are in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is being carried out on the "crossing refuge at the approach to the Ashburnham Way roundabout" as work is conducted to "replace damage bollard".

