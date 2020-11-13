Search

Busy road to shut for weekend for resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 November 2020

Middleton Road, Gorleston, will be shut for the weekend of November 28 for resurfacing works. Photo: Google

Archant

A busy coastal road will be closed for two days for resurfacing work.

Middleton Road in Gorleston will be closed from the A47 Lowestoft Road roundabout towards Pound Lane from Saturday, November 28 for the entire weekend.

The council says it has avoided weekdays to “minimise disruption”.

Norfolk County Council said: “To carry out the work safely we will have to close Middleton Road to all through traffic at this location.

“Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the road closure will be maintained from the Pound Lane direction and there will be no vehicle access from the roundabout.

“The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.”

A fully signed diversion route will be in place.

The work will cost £30,000.

